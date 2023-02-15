Evansville men get blasted by Belmont

Belmont raced out to a 9-0 lead to open the game and never looked back, as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team got blasted in Nashville Wednesday night 95-63.
The Aces were ice cold from the floor for much of the night, shooting 31.4% from the floor, while the Bruins fired at a red-hot 56.9% clip.
Marvin Coleman II led the Purple Aces with 15 points. He was 6-for-16 from the field and recorded five rebounds and four assists. Continuing his hot shooting from outside, Gage Bobe was 4-of-6 on his way to 14 points. Preston Phillips added a career-high 11 points to go with seven boards. Five Bruins reached double figures led by Ben Sheppard’s 16 tallies.
With the season entering its final weeks, UE remains on the road at Murray State on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. contest.