Evansville men start strong, fall late to Illinois-Chicago

The University of Evansville men's basketball team had their moments in the Windy City, at one point building a 10-point first half lead, but the University of Illinois-Chicago handed the Aces their 12th straight loss, 70-61 at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago Saturday afternoon.
Strawbridge led the way for UE with a game-high of 20 points. Antoine Smith Jr. and Marvin Coleman II registered 10 apiece. UIC was led by Steven Clay’s 17 points. Jace Carter posted 15 points and 12 rebounds while Tre Anderson added 15 tallies.
UE returns home on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game against UNI.