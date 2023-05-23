Evansville native Calbert Cheaney to join Indiana University staff as Director of Player Development

Evansville native and Indiana University Hall of Famer Calbert Cheaney will join the Mike Woodson's coaching staff next season at Indiana.
Cheaney will be the Director of Player Development after spending the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers as an assistant coach.
The Harrison High School star played four seasons under head coach Bob Knight from 1989-1993. He is a three-time All American and remains IU's all-time leading scorer with 2,613 career points.
After playing 13 seasons in the NBA, Cheaney started taking roles off the court. This includes his first stint assisting IU, where he was Director of Operations in 2011-2012 and overseeing the players development in 2012-2013.