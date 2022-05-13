Evansville Otters kicking off 2022 regular season with opening night Friday

The Evansville Otter's will play their Opening Night game on Friday night, kicking off their 2022 regular season at Bosse Field.
Friday night's game will kick off at 6:35 p.m., with the Otters facing off against the New Jersey Jackals.
Opening night begins a nine-game homestand for the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field to start the 2022 regular season. The homestand runs May 13 - May 15 and May 17 - May 22. All games are at 6:35 p.m. except for the two Sunday games at 12:35 p.m. and Thursday, May 19 at 7:35 p.m.
During the opening homestand, the Otters say fans can look forward to promotions including Taco Tuesday, Senior Connection Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Deaconess Employees Night, Scout Night, Superhero Night, and two Dog Days of Summer Sundays.
Single-game ticket prices are $12 for VIP seats and $10 for Premium Field Box seats, which includes in-seat wait service. General Admission tickets are $6. Seating in VIP and Premium Field Box sections are limited.
Tickets for opening night can be purchased at the box office at Bosse Field, at evansvilleotters.com, or by calling (812) 435-8686.
Gates open an hour before game time.