Evansville Otters kicking off 2022 regular season with opening night Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 39.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting and will fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Otters kicking off 2022 regular season with opening night Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Otters home jersey

The Evansville Otter's will play their Opening Night game on Friday night, kicking off their 2022 regular season at Bosse Field.

Friday night's game will kick off at 6:35 p.m., with the Otters facing off against the New Jersey Jackals.

Opening night begins a nine-game homestand for the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field to start the 2022 regular season. The homestand runs May 13 - May 15 and May 17 - May 22. All games are at 6:35 p.m. except for the two Sunday games at 12:35 p.m. and Thursday, May 19 at 7:35 p.m.

During the opening homestand, the Otters say fans can look forward to promotions including Taco Tuesday, Senior Connection Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Deaconess Employees Night, Scout Night, Superhero Night, and two Dog Days of Summer Sundays.

Single-game ticket prices are $12 for VIP seats and $10 for Premium Field Box seats, which includes in-seat wait service. General Admission tickets are $6. Seating in VIP and Premium Field Box sections are limited.

Tickets for opening night can be purchased at the box office at Bosse Field, at evansvilleotters.com, or by calling (812) 435-8686.

Gates open an hour before game time.

Recommended for you