Evansville Otters release 2023 regular season schedule

Evansville baseball fans can start planning ahead for 2023.
The Evansville Otters professional baseball team released its 2023 regular season schedule on Monday.
The Otters will play their first game of the regular season at-home on Friday, May 12, against the Washington Wild Things. They'll play their last game of the 2023 season against the Schaumburg Boomers in Schaumburg, Illinois.
The team calls historic Bosse Field home, at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Indiana.
You can see the team's full 2023 regular season schedule below. You can also find more details and tickets on evansvilleotters.com.