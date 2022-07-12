Evansville Otters starting pitcher Parker Brahms signed by Cincinnati Reds

The Evansville Otters shared some exciting news for one of its players on Tuesday.
A statement from the team said Tuesday that starting pitcher Parker Brahms had been signed by the Cincinnati Reds.
Brahms is in his first season with the Otters, and the team says he's been dominating on the mount.
According to the Otters, Brahms went 5-1 with a 2.55 Earned Run Average and 63 strikeouts in nine starts and 60.0 innings pitched in 2022 for the Otters.
Officials with the team say they're excited to see where the move takes Brahms
“Couldn’t be happier for Parker after seeing the work he’s put in while here in Evansville,” Otters pitching coach Max Peterson said. “He’s a tough competitor, who quickly established himself as a top of the rotation pitcher and one of the best in the Frontier League.”
“We are excited for Parker getting this opportunity with the Reds,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “He’s earned it, achieving what he has in a short time with the Otters. We wish him the best with the Reds organization.”
Brahms came to the Otters after a stint in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
So far, the Evansville Otters has sent 86 players to affiliated organizations out of Evansville.