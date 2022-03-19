Evansville Softball Drops Valley Opener to Drake

Drake scored five runs in the third inning before pulling away for a 10-1 win over the University of Evansville softball team on Saturday afternoon at Cooper Stadium.
Due to the weather on Saturday morning, a single game was played with Sunday turning into a doubleheader that will begin at 10 a.m.
Evansville had a chance in the opening frame, putting runners on first and third with one out. Drake was able to get out of the inning unscathed and would open the scoring with a run in the third. Macy Johnson singled up the middle to score Libby Ryan. Addie Lightner would hit a grand slam later in the inning to make it a 5-0 game.
The Bulldogs plated two runs in the fourth before scoring three times in the fifth to go up 10-0. UE scored its first run in the bottom half of the fifth when a sacrifice fly by Sydney Weatherford brought in Mackenzie McFeron.
Izzy Vetter made the start, allowing seven runs in three innings. She suffered just her second loss of the season. Nicole Timmons recorded the win for the Bulldogs, allowing one hit in four shutout innings. UE had two hits with McFeron and Alyssa Barela recording one apiece. Lightner led Drake with four RBI while Macy Johnson had two hits, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored.