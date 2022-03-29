Evansville Softball Rolling Early

After a winter of disappointment on the hardwoods, University of Evansville fans are being treated to a spring of rebirth on the diamond, led by the Aces softball team, which is off to one of it's best start in years.
"Our chemistry sets us apart from a lot of people," says University of Evansville senior infielder McKenzie McFeron.
"The chemistry that we have is so great," says Evansville senior pitcher Izzy Vetter. "We have so much fun every weekend."
"That close-knit bond has really carried us to this point," says University of Evansville head coach Mat Mundell.
And at this point for the Evansville softball team is 18-and-10 and in the thick of the Missouri Valley Conference race. A key element to the Aces early season success has been their ability to rebound from early series setbacks. Nowhere has that been more evident than the past two weekends in M-V-C match-ups with the Drake and Northern Iowa. Against U-N-I, in danger of being swept by the top team in the conference, clutch pitching and an extra inning 3-run walk-off home run off the bat of Alyssa Barela delivered an all-important 6-3 victory.
"The resiliency", says Mundell, "we talk about bouncing back. The fight in these ladies is completely different than what we've had in the past. They have short term memories. They let things go. They come back and focus on the next pitch or game."
"We're fighters," says Vetter. "That's all I can really say about it. We just know how to come back and win, play for each other. We call it "passing the bat to one another". Just coming back from those deficits. It really makes us stronger each time we do it."
"You strike out in the box," says McFeron. "You strike out three times, we know that someone else is going to pick us up. We have twenty individuals on the team, who can always perform. And if you're not performing, you know someone else on the team is going to pick you up. We're never going to question whether we're going to win a game or not. We always say "it's Evansville versus Evansville". As long as we don't beat ourselves, we're in every competition that we play in."
That kind of confidence begins in the circle. Senior hurler Izzy Vetter has lived up to her role as the Ace's ace, posting an impressive 13-and-4 record so far, while racking up 127 strikeouts. Teamed with number two starter Sydney Weatherford, head coach Mat Mundell has a solid 1-2 punch.
"She's been unbelievable," says Mundell. "As a senior, she's really learned to take control of her emotions. She's a fiery competitor. She's gotten off to an unbelievable start and hopefully she'll be able to carry that the rest of the way. When she's in the circle, we always feel like we have a chance to win. "
"As a senior", says Vetter, "I had to be a leader for the girls, and we have a lot of young girls. That's how I came into this season and I feel like I've done a pretty good job at doing that. I'm really a person that puts the team on my back. So, I'm just working for them, and hoping they have my back to."
Whether it's been solid defense of power at the plate, the Aces have backed Vetter thus far. Led by Jessica Fehr's sparkling .345 batting average, the U-E line-up can and has erupted for double digit runs when called upon.
"It's been a big emphasis over the years," says Mundell. "We've lost a lot of close games in the past, when our offense wasn't as prolific as it is now. So, we worked really hard on that. We recruited to that. We trained to it. We have a lot of confidence when we're in the box that we'll be able to score runs and do damage in a lot of different ways."
A big reason for the Aces' "all for one and for all" mentality is the genuine camaraderie on the field and in the dugout.
"It's the closeness of the girls," says Mundell. "They really buy in for one another and they genuinely want to see success for each other and celebrate those moments. I think if fans come out and watch our games, they get to see that in the dugout and how close they are."
"We're all such different individuals off the field that I think that it brings us so much closer when we are together," says McFeron. "We do have fun in the dugout. We always want to cheer for the other person. We're not individuals looking for our own personal stats. We just want that win on the board and I think that's something that's really special on this team."