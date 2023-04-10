 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville Thunderbolts begin SPHL post-season play Thursday at the Ford Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team new logo

Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team new logo

The Evansville Thunderbolts secured the 5th seed in an eight team SPHL post season tourney. Their first game happens Thursday night in Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Playoff hockey is returning to Evansville's Ford Center.

The Evansville Thunderbolts will enter the first round of the Southern Professional Hockey League playoffs, after posting a 32-and-22 record.

The winning record is good enough for a 5th seed in the eight team playoff format.

The Thunderbolts will host the 4th seeded Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs Thursday, April 13 for a 7:00 P.M. puck drop.

The three game series then shifts to Roanoke Saturday night, with game three on the road if needed.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you