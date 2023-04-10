Evansville Thunderbolts begin SPHL post-season play Thursday at the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Playoff hockey is returning to Evansville's Ford Center.
The Evansville Thunderbolts will enter the first round of the Southern Professional Hockey League playoffs, after posting a 32-and-22 record.
The winning record is good enough for a 5th seed in the eight team playoff format.
The Thunderbolts will host the 4th seeded Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs Thursday, April 13 for a 7:00 P.M. puck drop.
The three game series then shifts to Roanoke Saturday night, with game three on the road if needed.