Evansville Thunderbolts introduce the dates for their 56-game regular season schedule

Hot off their post-season run last year, the Evansville Thunderbolts released their entire 2022 and 2023 regular season schedule.
The 56-game slate includes the opponents for each match-up.
The Thunderbolts' next big announcement will involve soon, with details of this year's promotional calendar.
According to the franchise, the season promises to include new ideas and themes, as well as the return of many staple events.
Season ticket and group packages are on sale now.
