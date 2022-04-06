Evansville Thunderbolts Prepare for Postseason

With three games left in the regular season, the Evansville Thunderbolts are assured of a spot in the postseason. Still, they're not about to let their foot off the gas, not with so much still on the line.
"We've had our ups and downs," says Evansville Thunderbolts defenseman Tanner Butler. "Throughout the season, we've had our good spurts and our bad spurts."
"When you battle adversity early in the season", says Evansville Thunderbolts forward Hayden Hulton. "It makes you stronger as a team. And that's really going to help us with the playoff push here."
After achieving a franchise-best 27 victories in their comeback season, the Evansville Thunderbolts have certainly adapted and overcome all of the challenges a team can face in pro hockey. Along the way, they earned a spot in the upcoming postseason. Not bad for a squad that was forced to go dark a year and a half ago due to COVID.
"Definitely get your feet back under you and get your lungs back," says Hulton. "We all battled hard and did what we had to do on and off the ice to play."
"Put the regular season behind us and we've got a playoff push coming up here next week," says Butler. "So, we're really looking forward to that. I think we have the group of guys to go far."
However, before the Thunderbolts can focus on the chase for the SPHL's coveted Coffey Cup, there is the matter of three final regular-season games to be played. They currently have the 7th spot, with a playoff showdown with arch-rival Peoria on the horizon. However, a slip-up against either Vermillion County or top-seeded Knoxville this weekend, and Roanoke could leapfrog the Bolts, dropping them to 8th.
"We just need to keep trending in the right direction," says Hulton. "The last ten games or so, we're really starting to find our identity. Guys are really starting to buy in here. So, it doesn't matter who we play, this could be playoff matchups against Knoxville as well, so we need to make sure we're working hard and we're working on the things that we need to do to make sure we're successful in the playoffs."
"This late in the season, you can't take the negatives out of anything right now," says Butler. "You've got to stay positive. And going forward, it doesn't really matter who we play these last three games. We're gearing up for the playoffs and obviously we want to win all three. So, we're looking to the three this weekend and we're looking forward to playoffs."
As for the Thunderbolts' post-season digs, the scene will shift from the cavernous Ford Center to the more cozy Swonder Ice Arena. A move that will present more challenges to visiting teams than to the Bolts.
"We practice here all year", says Butler, "so it could be an advantage for us going forward. We know the boards. We know the ice. It's a little bit smaller ice surface, whatever. But if we get all the fans in this building, it's going to be rocking, so looking forward to seeing everybody."
"It doesn't matter who we play or where we play," says Hulton. "We're ready for any competition. The atmosphere is always great at the Ford Center, and just condense it even more. It will be like junior hockey all over again. It's going to be a great atmosphere and I'm sure the place will be rocking."
The Evansville Thunderbolts open the final weekend of the SPHL regular season at home Thursday night against Vermillion County. The Puck drops at the Ford Center at 7 pm.