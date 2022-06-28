 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Evansville Thunderbolts release at-home schedule for 2022-2023 season

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Thunderbolts and coach

Evansville's hockey team has released its at-home schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

On Tuesday, the Evansville Thunderbolts released their at-home schedule, listing all dates and times for this season's games at the Ford Center.

The Thunderbolts will play their first at-home game of the season on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.

The team says you can call (812) 422-BOLT to reserve season tickets. Tickets will also available online at evansvillethunderbolts.com once the season begins, and at the gate.

You can check out the Thunderbolts full at-home schedule below.

Evansville Thunderbolts 22-23 home game schedule

