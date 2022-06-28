Evansville Thunderbolts release at-home schedule for 2022-2023 season

Evansville's hockey team has released its at-home schedule for the 2022-2023 season.
On Tuesday, the Evansville Thunderbolts released their at-home schedule, listing all dates and times for this season's games at the Ford Center.
The Thunderbolts will play their first at-home game of the season on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
The team says you can call (812) 422-BOLT to reserve season tickets. Tickets will also available online at evansvillethunderbolts.com once the season begins, and at the gate.
You can check out the Thunderbolts full at-home schedule below.