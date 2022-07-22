Evansville to host 2025 NCAA regional Cross Country championship

Another NCAA championship will take place in Evansville in a couple of years.
Evansville Sports Corp announced Friday that Evansville has been selected to host the 2025 NCAA Division I Great Lakes Region Cross Country Championships.
Co-hosted with the University of Evansville, the Championships will take place at Angel Mounds on November 14th, 2025. This will be the second time that Evansville has been selected to host a region championship.
"Being selected to host another by the Division I Cross Country Committee affirms the success of our efforts and community support," said Eric Marvin, President of the Evansville Sports Corporation.
The event joins a list of other NCAA Championships to take place in Evansville between 2023 and 2026. They include:
- 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Midwest Region Cross County Championships
- 2023, 2024, and 2025 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship
- 2026 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
"This announcement is huge for the City of Evansville and provides many positives for the UE cross country program," said Kenneth Siegfried, Director of Athletics for University of Evansville.