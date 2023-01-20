 Skip to main content
Evansville women batter Bradley

Joe Downs
Led by and impressive 28-point performance from senior swingman Abby Feit the University of Evansville women's basketball team got back above .500 with a thunderous 73-56 win over Bradley on Friday night in Peoria.

Along with Feit, graduate guard Anna Newman delivered a strong performance with ten assists and six points, three boards, and three steals. Fifth-year guard A'Niah Griffin had her second-straight game in double-digits with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Evansville's 17-point margin in the win over Bradley is its largest against an MVC foe since an 81-50 victory at Loyola Chicago on March 2, 2017.

The Aces are back in action against first-place Illinois State at 2 PM on Sunday afternoon in Normal, Ill. to close out the road trip.

