Evansville women get shutout by Lipscomb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WEVV) — A slow start by the University of Evansville women's soccer team doomed the Aces to a 3-0 loss on the road against Lipscomb University Sunday night in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Bisons, which have scored 10 goals in the last three matches, took control of the match early, scoring on their first two shots of the night in the ninth and 12th minutes. Graduate student Kelli Beiler recorded her fourth goal of the year in the ninth minute off a feed from Shelby Craft to give Lipscomb a 1-0 lead. Then, three minutes later, sophomore midfielder Kiara Pralle netted her fourth goal of the season off a pass from Lucy Ream to push the lead to 2-0.
The match would even out over the next 20 minutes, with both teams recording three shots each, including two from UE freshman midfielder Ella Hamner (Evansville, Ind./Memorial). Lipscomb would finish the half strong, though, with Marcella Cash scoring in the 40th minute to give the Bisons a 3-0 halftime advantage.
In the second half, the two teams would play even through the first 20 minutes. Fifth-year goalkeeper Georgia Katsonouri came on for UE to record four second-half saves over the final 45 minutes, as the Bisons pushed forward towards the tail-end of the stanza.
With the victory, Lipscomb extended its winning streak to three matches in a row, while evening its record at 3-3. Evansville, meanwhile, suffered its third loss in a row, while falling to 0-3-2 on the season. The Purple Aces will return home to Arad McCutchan Stadium on Thursday night to close out the non-conference portion of its schedule against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.