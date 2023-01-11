Evansville women pull off home upset of Indiana State

The University of Evansville women's basketball team used hot shooting to pull away late and beat Indiana State, 65-54, Wednesday night at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
UE was led by fifth-year guard Myia Clark, who racked up 17 points and six assists. Freshman guard Kynidi Mason Striverson tallied 13 points, and redshirt junior Barbora Tomancova delivered a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double in the victory.
In what was a game of runs, Evansville sealed victory with a 9-2 run that was capped-off by a three-pointer from Abby Feit that lifted Evansville back to a nine-point advantage at 61-52 with just over three minutes left in regulation en route to the Aces 65-54 win.
The Aces are back at home Sunday afternoon against Northern Iowa.
