 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville women pull off home upset of Indiana State

  • Updated
  • 0
UE Aces
The University of Evansville women's basketball team used hot shooting to pull away late and beat Indiana State, 65-54, Wednesday night at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

UE was led by fifth-year guard Myia Clark, who racked up 17 points and six assists. Freshman guard Kynidi Mason Striverson tallied 13 points, and redshirt junior Barbora Tomancova delivered a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double in the victory.
 
In what was a game of runs, Evansville sealed victory with a 9-2 run that was capped-off by a three-pointer from Abby Feit that lifted Evansville back to a nine-point advantage at 61-52 with just over three minutes left in regulation en route to the Aces 65-54 win.

The Aces are back at home Sunday afternoon against Northern Iowa.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you