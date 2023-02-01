Evansville women rally, hang onto beat Indiana State

The University of Evansville women's basketball overcame a disastrous opening quarter, then hung on late to earn a season sweep of Indiana State, beating the Sycamores in Terre Haute Wednesday night, 68-66.
Trailing 24-10 after one quarter of play, the Aces rallied to ties the game up late in the first half, then taking the lead midway through the third quarter. Clinging to a one possession lead late in the final frame, a basket from senior guard/forward Abby Feit secured a lead UE would never relinquish.
Evansville, which improves to 10-9 on the season and 5-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference, were lad by Myia Clark's 21 points game high 21 points. Feit finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The Evansville women are back in action Saturday afternoon, on the road at Drake. Tip-off from Des Moines, Iowa is set for 2 pm Central time.