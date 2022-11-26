Evansville women roll in mauling of Miami

Putting together an offensive effort not seen in nearly five years, the University of Evansville women's basketball team powered past Miami (Ohio), 97-72, on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville.
The offense of the Aces was the story of the day with six players finishing in double-digits in scoring, the first time UE has accomplished the feat since Dec. 14, 2017. Leading the Aces was fifth-year senior guard A'Niah Griffin, who tallied 20 points in just 22 minutes on the court. Frontcourt duo Abby Feit and Barbora Tomancova both recorded a double-double on the afternoon, with Feit going for 19 points and 12 boards, while Tomancova recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds. Also notching double-digit points on the day were fifth-year guard Myia Clark (15 points), sophomore guard Elly Morgan (12), and freshman guard Kynidi Mason Striverson (11). The RedHawks were led by a pair of 20+ point performances from Ivy Wolf (23 points) and Maddi Cluse (22).
The first two minutes were controlled by the RedHawks as Miami opened the game on an 8-2 run that forced an Evansville timeout. The timeout proved to be well worth it as the Aces responded in a big way out of the break. Out of the timeout, UE proceeded to scored 12 straight points to take a 14-8 lead, holding the RedHawks scoreless for nearly four minutes in the middle of the first quarter. Evansville's lead only grew throughout the opening period with Mason Striverson hitting a pair of free throws just before the quarter came to an end to give UE a 31-20 advantage following the first 10 minutes.
Miami (Ohio) broke a two-minute scoreless stretch for both teams to begin the second quarter with a bucket from Cluse that would be the RedHawks only success offensively early in the frame. Following Cluse's layup, Evansville went on a 10-0 run that pushed the Aces lead just shy of 20 at 41-22. Much of UE's first half offense was provided by Griffin, who had 16 points the first 20 minutes, including eight in the second quarter as the Aces lead sat at 56-35 at the half.
The Aces are back in action on Friday, Dec. 2 with a trip to take on Morehead State at 5 PM in Morehead, Ky.