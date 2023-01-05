Evansville women roll past Valpo

Dominating the opposition on both sides of the floor, the University of Evansville women's basketball team scored a big 57-45 Missouri Valley Conference road win in Missouri Valley Conference play Thursday night.
Senior guard/forward Abby Feit led the way for the Aces, scoring 18 points and nine rebounds. Fifth-year guard Myia Clark shipped in with 11 points, while redshirt junior Barbora Tomancova snared 10 rebounds and eight points.
The Aces remain on the road, as they make the a trip to Chicago to face the University of Illinois-Chicago Saturday afternoon.