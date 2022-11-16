Evansville women teach Chicago State a lesson on "Education Day"

In front of nearly 3,000 raucous school children, the University of Evansville women's basketball team pulled-away early in an 82-57 win on Education Day inside the Ford Center in Evansville.
Senior guard/forward Abby Feit put together one of the best performances of her career. In just 26 minutes on the floor, Feit poured-in 27 points, while grabbing 17 boards, coming up just shy of a pair of career highs in the win. Fifth-year guard A'Niah Griffin (17 points) and freshman guard Kynidi Mason Striverson (14 points) also finished in double-figures with Mason Striverson's performance setting a new career-best. For Chicago State, the Cougars offense was powered primarily by Janiah Newell, who tallied a game-high 29 points to account for more than half of CSU's offense on the day.
Chicago State scored three of the first four baskets of the game, but Evansville response was quick and effective. After trailing 6-2 in the opening moments, Evansville went on an 18-2 run to close the quarter, owning a 21-8 advantage after the first 10 minutes. Feit was responsible for much of the early offense, scoring seven of UE's first eight points and finishing the period with 14 points.
The Aces continued to push their advantage in the second quarter, running their lead as large as 25 before the break. Evansville shot a scorching 57.1% (8-14) from the field in the second frame, while forcing 18 first-half turnovers from the Cougars as UE held a 48-23 lead at the half.
Evansville's lead would continue to swell into the second half, surpassing 30 in the third quarter before hitting its high point at 72-39 just two minutes into the fourth period on a layup by redshirt junior Barbora Tomancova. In all, 11 Aces saw the floor in the Aces win with 10 scoring in Evansville's 82-57 win.
The Aces are back on the road for their next contest, traveling to Champaign, Ill. to face Illinois at 2 PM on Saturday afternoon.