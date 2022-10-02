Evansville women's soccer drops heartbreaker to Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois reserve forward Emma Spotak took advantage of a bad-bounce breakaway to net the match-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining Sunday to propel the visiting Salukis to a 2-1 victory over the University of Evansville women’s soccer team at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville, Indiana.
Spotak gathered a ball that bounced by an Evansville defender and began the match-winning run just into her own offensive zone. She finished just over a lunging UE goalkeeper to snap a 1-1 tie with her second goal of the year with 1:49 left in regulation.
Spotak’s goal spoiled a strong second-half showing by the Purple Aces, as once again, wind played a major factor on a Sunday in Evansville. With a gusting 20 mile-per-hour wind coming straight out of the north, both teams struggled going into the wind offensively.
In the first half, SIU took an early 1-0 lead in the 12th minute on a set piece, as midfielder Christy Murauskis headed home her second goal of the year off a free kick by McKinley Stiff. The Salukis would hold a 5-4 edge in shots in the first half, playing with the wind at their backs.
In the second half, UE took advantage of the wind to create a 10-7 advantage in shots. UE fifth-year forward Emily Ormson equalized the match just minutes into the second stanza, as she blasted a ball off a partial clearance from SIU to the back of the net for her fourth goal of the year in the 48th minute.
Evansville would nearly take the lead in the 83rd minute, as sophomore Ryleigh Anslinger was denied an opportunity from out top by SIU goalkeeper Maddy Alaluf, and senior Monique Landrum’s follow attempt was blocked away by the Salukis. Overall, UE out-shot SIU, 14-12, and held a 9-5 advantage in corner kicks, including an 8-2 edge after halftime.
With the victory, Southern Illinois improves to 5-3-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Evansville, meanwhile, falls to 1-6-4 and 0-3-2 in the Valley. The Purple Aces will now hit the road to Chicago on Thursday night, as UE will face UIC for the first time as a league member. Kick-off on Thursday is set for 6 p.m. and the match can be seen live on ESPN+.