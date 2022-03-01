Evansville's Sisley Named to All-Freshman Team

University of Evansville forward Blake Sisley was recognized with a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team. The league announced its awards on Tuesday.
Sisley, an alumnus of Heritage Hills High School, is UE’s first to make the All-Freshman Team since Dru Smith in 2017. He has played the best basketball of his freshman season down the stretch, scoring 7 or more points in seven of the last eight games while averaging 11.3 points per game over that span.
On Feb. 21, Sisley reset his career scoring mark with 18 points at Valparaiso. The effort saw him knock down six of his nine field goal tries and four of his six 3-point attempts. His outside shooting has been off the charts over the last three games, hitting 9 of his 16 outside attempts.
He finished the regular season on a high note, scoring 14 on Saturday versus Missouri State. He added three rebounds, two steals and a block. Sisley and the Aces are preparing for Thursday’s Arch Madness opener against Valparaiso, which is set for 8:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.