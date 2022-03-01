 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson,
Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Owensboro affecting Daviess and Spencer Counties.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.


&&

&&

&&

Evansville's Sisley Named to All-Freshman Team

Blake Sisley UE
Joe Downs

University of Evansville forward Blake Sisley was recognized with a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team.  The league announced its awards on Tuesday.

Sisley, an alumnus of Heritage Hills High School, is UE’s first to make the All-Freshman Team since Dru Smith in 2017.  He has played the best basketball of his freshman season down the stretch, scoring 7 or more points in seven of the last eight games while averaging 11.3 points per game over that span.

On Feb. 21, Sisley reset his career scoring mark with 18 points at Valparaiso.  The effort saw him knock down six of his nine field goal tries and four of his six 3-point attempts.  His outside shooting has been off the charts over the last three games, hitting 9 of his 16 outside attempts.

He finished the regular season on a high note, scoring 14 on Saturday versus Missouri State.  He added three rebounds, two steals and a block.  Sisley and the Aces are preparing for Thursday’s Arch Madness opener against Valparaiso, which is set for 8:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

