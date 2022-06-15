Extreme temps force Churchill Downs to cancel live racing

For only the second time in history, there will not be live racing at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to track officials, there were supposed to be eight races at the track on Wednesday, June 15, but those races were cancelled due to extreme heat.

Track officials would later announce that all races for Thursday were canceled as well.

This is only the second heat-related cancellation in the history of the track.

The last time extreme heat halted horses at the track was in 2012.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the forecast.