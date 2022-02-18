Forest Park Girls Go for Semi-State Gold

Despite finishing third in the Pocket Athletic Conference, the Forest Park girls basketball team rolls into Saturday's 2-A Semi-State on the heels of a 10-game winning streak and looking every bit a state title contender.
"It shows what can happen when you've got talent", says Forest Park head coach Tony Hasenour, "and unselfishness, and buying into what your job is, and it all comes together at one point."
That special formula has got the Forest Park girls, the 8th ranked team in 2-A knocking on the door for a berth in the state title game. This past weekend, the Rangers battled their way to their first regional title since 2000, with hard-fought wins over Eastern Pekin and North Knox.
"Between our sectional and our regional games we've played", says Hasenour, "all five of them have felt like a grind. Every loose ball is ours. Every rebound is ours. That's our mentality. These girls work their tails off to make sure that happens."
While it's certainly been a team effort all season, no one team member stood out more last Saturday than Amber Tretter. The junior forward tallied a combined 41 points and 23 rebounds in the two regional victories.
"I just really wanted to come out and play my game and try to not get in foul trouble", says Tretter, "so I could play my normal game. During regionals, especially, I didn't get in foul trouble, so I was just able to come out and play like I normally do."
"Amber's a special player," says Hasenour. "She's kind of like a unicorn. You don't really get to see players like that very often. The things she was able to do for us on Saturday were special. She averaged a double-double. She's a real tough match-up for a lot of teams."
However, as impressive as Tretter has been all season, it's Forest Park's deep pool of talent, which includes guards Ali Welp and Lydia Betz, as well as junior forward Carley Begle, not to mention several bench players, that has the Rangers breathing the rarified air of Semi-State.
"We've got girls that have boughten into their roles and they do their job really well," says Hasenour. "We tell the girls that everybody's got their job. Everybody's got a role. These guys have bought in 100 precent."
"Each of us takes turns being the leading scorer," says Tretter. "That's a great thing to have as a team, because you don't have to rely on one person. You can everyone play together and everyone scoring. It's just harder to stop."
And it will be all hands on deck Saturday afternoon, as they take on a University squad out of Carmel, who has been nearly as dominating as Forest Park.The Trailblazers are 23-and-4 and currently ranked 6th in 2-A.
"They've got a very good record," says Hasenour. "They're one of the best 2-A teams in the state. From what we can tell they're kind of a three-headed monster. They've got a 6-2 post player. But if you try to shut her down, then they've got two guards that can shoot the three, also penetrate. Between those three, you've got three players well into double figures. So our defense, which has been our calling card this post season, and it will have to be Saturday if we hope to come away with a win."
The Rangers and Trailblazers tip-off at Jasper High School is a 3 O'clock Central time tomorrow afternoon. We'll have the highlights tomorrow night at 9 and 10.