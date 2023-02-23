Forest Park girls look to set standard in repeat bid

Winning a state title is quite an accomplishment. Back-to-back crowns is a rare feat, indeed, which is what the Forest Park girls will look to pull off this Saturday in Indianapolis.
"When you have a team with talented players", says Forest Park girls basketball head coach Tony Hasenour, "who buy in to their defense and buy into their role and aren't concerned with individual statistics, special teams can happen."
And for the past two seasons special things have happened for the Forest Park girls basketball team. Last year, they took home the biggest prize in the Hoosier State. Now, thanks to that unselfish team spirit, which includes Amber Tretter's 24 point performance and pin-point passing from her teammates in the Semi-State final against top ranked North Knox, the Rangers will get a chance to defend their crown back in Indy this Saturday.
"The passing from my teammates was amazing," says Forest Park senior forward Amber Tretter. "They had so many assists in that game. They just were hitting me right on the spot. I'd put my hands up, and they would hit the target. You can't ask anything else for a post player from great passes from your guards."
"We all knew coming into North Knox especially, that Amber was going to score a lot", says Forest Park senior guard Lydia Betz, "which is exactly what we needed to do with her height. My job is to pass the ball inside to her and I feel like I did that. We have so many weapons that each game, somebody else steps up, and that's what makes this so special. There's not just one person who feels like they need to score every game. It's just kind of how it falls. If Gabey's having a good shooting game or if Carley's having a good shooting game, we're going to feed them."
For the Rangers, there's one last hill to climb, a showdown with a Lapel squad that caught fire late in the season behind their fab freshman Laniah Wills, coming into Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the heels of a seven game winning streak.
"You don't get this far by accident," says Hasenour. "They've had a good season. They've got a six-foot freshman post player, who's athletic, long, can jump and rebound, defend. She's averaging 15, 16 points per game. They've got some outside shooting threats that we'll have to contain. They've got a girl who loves to slash and get to the rim and make contact. We've got to defend the post, we've got to defend the drive and we've got to defend the outside shot. It will take a total defensive effort to win that one on Saturday."
While Lapel will be riding youthful exuberance, the Rangers will be riding the experience of having already played on Indiana's biggest stage and the attitude that comes with having been there and done that.
"Last year was a little different, because we weren't able to practice on," says Tretter. "If you haven't been there before, it was kind of an even playing field there. Having the experience we had last year is going to help us tremendously. We already know how the court kind of feels with all the different lighting, how the goal is up more, and the different timeouts. That experience is going to be in our favor."
"Last year, we didn't really freak out about it," says Betz." We were nervous, but at the same time we were just happy to be there, and I feel like we played better because of that. We're excited to be there and have that opportunity. It's going to fall into place, whether or not we win or lose."