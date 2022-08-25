Full schedule of events released for Korn Ferry Tour Championship

The United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is happening in Newburgh, Indiana, soon, and officials have released a full schedule of events for the entire week of activities.
Sunday, August 28:
- Sandhills Global Pro-Am at Victoria National Golf Club: 10:00am Shotgun Start - 26 Teams
Monday, August 29
- Liberty Federal Credit Union Monday Pro-Am: Tee-Times from 10:00am to 12:30pm off of #1 & #10
- Bally's Evansville Pro-Am Pairings Party: 5:00pm-8:00pm, Friedman Park Conference Center (Private Event)
- Tri-State Orthopedics Varsity Shootout: 3:45pm off of #1
Tuesday, August 30
- Bally's Evansville Pro-Am: AM & PM Tee Times
Wednesday, August 31
- Korn Ferry Tour Professional's Practice Round: All Day
Thursday, September 1
- Professional Tournament Play: Round 1, Gate Open at 7:30am
- Tee Times: 6:50am – 8:50am, 12:00pm – 2:00pm (#1 & #10 Tee)
Friday, September 2
- Professional Tournament Play: Round 2, Gate Open at 7:30am
- Tee Times: 6:50am – 8:50am, 12:00pm – 2:00pm (#1 & #10 Tee)
Saturday, September 3: Military & First Responder Appreciation Day
- Professional Tournament Play: Round 3, Gates Open at 7:30am
- Tee Times: Starting at 9:50am (#1 Tee Only)
Sunday, September 4:
- Professional Tournament Play: Round 4, Gates Open at 7:30 AM
- Tee Times: 9:50am - 12:45am (#1 Only)
- Champion’s Ceremony: After Play, 18th Green
- PGA TOUR Card Ceremony: After Play, 18th Green
**End Time on Sunday: Approximately 7:00pm
It's all taking place at the Victoria National Golf Club, which is located at 2000 Victoria National Blvd. in Newburgh.
More information on the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship can be found on tourchampulf.com. For tickets, click here.