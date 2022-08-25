 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Full schedule of events released for Korn Ferry Tour Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Victoria National Golf Club

The United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is happening in Newburgh, Indiana, soon, and officials have released a full schedule of events for the entire week of activities.

Sunday, August 28:

  • Sandhills Global Pro-Am at Victoria National Golf Club: 10:00am Shotgun Start - 26 Teams

Monday, August 29

  • Liberty Federal Credit Union Monday Pro-Am: Tee-Times from 10:00am to 12:30pm off of #1 & #10
  • Bally's Evansville Pro-Am Pairings Party: 5:00pm-8:00pm, Friedman Park Conference Center (Private Event)
  • Tri-State Orthopedics Varsity Shootout: 3:45pm off of #1

Tuesday, August 30

  • Bally's Evansville Pro-Am: AM & PM Tee Times

Wednesday, August 31

  • Korn Ferry Tour Professional's Practice Round: All Day

Thursday, September 1

  • Professional Tournament Play: Round 1, Gate Open at 7:30am
    • Tee Times: 6:50am – 8:50am, 12:00pm – 2:00pm (#1 & #10 Tee)

Friday, September 2

  • Professional Tournament Play: Round 2, Gate Open at 7:30am
    • Tee Times: 6:50am – 8:50am, 12:00pm – 2:00pm (#1 & #10 Tee)

Saturday, September 3: Military & First Responder Appreciation Day

  • Professional Tournament Play: Round 3, Gates Open at 7:30am
    • Tee Times: Starting at 9:50am (#1 Tee Only)

Sunday, September 4

  • Professional Tournament Play: Round 4, Gates Open at 7:30 AM
    • Tee Times: 9:50am - 12:45am (#1 Only)
  • Champion’s Ceremony: After Play, 18th Green
  • PGA TOUR Card Ceremony: After Play, 18th Green

**End Time on Sunday: Approximately 7:00pm

It's all taking place at the Victoria National Golf Club, which is located at 2000 Victoria National Blvd. in Newburgh. 

More information on the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship can be found on tourchampulf.com. For tickets, click here.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you