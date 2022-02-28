Game Schedule Announced for OVC Tournament at Ford Center

The Ohio Valley Conference Championships return to Evansville's Ford Center this week. This is the fifth time that the Ford Center has played host to the OVC tournament.
Both the men's and women's bracket will feature a merit-based format that rewards the top teams during the regular season with buys into the quarterfinals and semifinals. The #1 and #2 seed receive double byes to the semis, while the #3 and #4 seeds receive single byes to the quarters.
Following are the men's match-ups and tip times.
Wednesday, March 2
#5 Tennessee State vs. #8 SIUE, 6:30 p.m.
#6 Austin Peay vs. #7 Tennessee Tech, 9:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
#4 Southeast Missouri vs. Winner of Game 1, 6:30 p.m.
#3 Morehead State vs. Winner of Game 2, 9:00 p.m.
Friday, March 4
#1 Murray State vs. Winner of Game 3, 7:00 p.m.
#2 Belmont vs. Winner of Game 4, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Semifinal Winners, 7:30 p.m.
Following are the women's match-ups and tip times.
Wednesday, March 2
#5 Eastern Illinois vs. #8 Tennessee State, 1:00 p.m.
#6 UT Martin vs. #7 SIUE, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
#4 Austin Peay vs. Winner of Game 1, 1:00 p.m.
#3 Murray State vs. Winner of Game 2, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 4
#1 Belmont vs. Winner of Game 3, 1:00 p.m.
#2 Tennessee Tech vs. Winner of Game 4, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Semifinal Winners, 2:00 p.m.
All-session tickets can be purchased through OVC member schools. Single-session tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Ford Center Box Office beginning on Thursday, February 3 at 10 a.m. CT.