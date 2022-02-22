Gelhausen Leads North Boys to Squeaker Over Memorial

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Golconda.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and
Newburgh Dam.

.Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River into at least next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.  For Shawneetown,
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0
feet Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected likely. Total sleet
accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations from
one tenth to two tenths of an inch likely.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky from the western side of Land
Between the Lakes and to the Ohio River and southeastern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should
be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day
Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition
the precipitation over to all rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Gelhausen Leads North Boys to Squeaker Over Memorial

  • Updated
  • 0
North Memorial Boys Basketball
Joe Downs

Cameron Gelhausen's 28-point performance led the way as the North boys basketball team continued to prepare for sectionals, edging Memorial 66-64 Tuesday night at the Robert M. Kent Athletic Center.

The win improves the Huskies' record to 12-10 on the season, while the Tigers drop to 11-10.

