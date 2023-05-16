Gibson Southern alum Allen picks Louisville

It seems like ages ago since Brady Allen first signed on the dotted line with Purdue. Now after two trips to the transfer portal, one of the most talented athletes to come out of the Tri-State has found a new home.
Gibson Southern's 20-21 state champion quarterback and "Indiana Mr. Football" is following the coach who lured him to West Lafayette, Jeff Brohm, to play just down the road at Louisville.
After red-shirting his first season in West Lafayette behind 6th year signal caller Aidan O'Connell, Allen was expected to compete for the starting job. However, at the end of last season, Brohm decided to head back to his alma mater to be the Cardinals head coach.
Shortly after, Ryan Walters was named Brohm's replacement. That's when Allen initially entered the transfer portal.
Allen rejoined the team for spring practices, but re-entered the transfer portal when it was over.
Louisville's depth chart is currently loaded with three seniors.