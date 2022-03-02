 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Henderson County Girls Advance to Region Finals

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson County Girls Basketball
Joe Downs

The Henderson County girls basketball team moved one win away from a return trip to the Kentucky Sweet 16's, beating North Hopkins 48-34 in the 2nd Region Semifinals Wednesday night in Madisonville.

The Colonels were led by junior forward Jarie Thomas, who tallied a game-high 21 points. The Maroons got a team-high 14 points from senior guard Camryn LaGrange.

Henderson County will face Webster County in the 2nd Region title game Friday night at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. The Lady Trojans hammered Crittenden County in the other region semifinal, 52-33.

