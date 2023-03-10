 Skip to main content
Henderson County girls earn trip to Final Four

Henderson County Colonels
Joe Downs

The Henderson County girls basketball team moved within one game of the state title game, beating Mercy 63-59 in the Kentucky Girls Elite Eight at Rupp Arena Friday night in Lexington.

The Lady Colonels were led by Shalyn Sprinkles, who hit three big 3-pointers on her way to a 21 point performance. Brooklyn Gibson chipped in with 10 points, while Anna Kemp and Jarie Thomas added 9 and 7 points, respectively.

Henderson County, which improved to 28-4 on the season, will battle McCracken County (33-2) in the Kentucky Final Four Saturday at 12:30 pm central time at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

