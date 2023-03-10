Henderson County girls earn trip to Final Four

The Henderson County girls basketball team moved within one game of the state title game, beating Mercy 63-59 in the Kentucky Girls Elite Eight at Rupp Arena Friday night in Lexington.
The Lady Colonels were led by Shalyn Sprinkles, who hit three big 3-pointers on her way to a 21 point performance. Brooklyn Gibson chipped in with 10 points, while Anna Kemp and Jarie Thomas added 9 and 7 points, respectively.
Henderson County, which improved to 28-4 on the season, will battle McCracken County (33-2) in the Kentucky Final Four Saturday at 12:30 pm central time at Rupp Arena in Lexington.