...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&

Henderson County Girls Fall Late in Sweet 16

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson County Girls Basketball
Joe Downs

A tight game turned in the final minutes on an injury to star guard Kaytlan Kemp, as the Henderson County girls fell to Franklin County in heartbreaking fashion, 46-43, in the Kentucky Sweet 16's Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Kemp, a senior point guard and the Lady Colonels best ball handler, took a charge midway through the fourth quarter. While falling to the floor, Kemp appeared to hit the back of her head against the hardwood. The hit left her sprawled out on the court, forcing her to leave the game, and the Henderson County offense never recovered. Franklin County took the lead at free throw line and never looked back.

The Lady Colonels, who were led in scoring by Mallory Veal's 13 points, finish the season with a record of 24-5.

