Henderson County Girls Fall Late in Sweet 16's

A tight game turned in the final minutes on an injury to star guard Kaytlan Kemp, as the Henderson County girls fell to Franklin County in heartbreaking fashion, 46-43, in the Kentucky Sweet 16's Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.
Kemp, a senior point guard and the Lady Colonels best ball handler, took a charge midway through the fourth quarter. While falling to the floor, Kemp appeared to hit the back of her head against the hardwood. The hit left her sprawled out on the court, forcing her to leave the game, and the Henderson County offense never recovered. Franklin County took the lead at free throw line and never looked back.
The Lady Colonels, who were led in scoring by Mallory Veal's 13 points, finish the season with a record of 24-5.