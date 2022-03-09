Henderson County Girls Fall Late in Sweet 16's

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at
Shawneetown,
Golconda,
Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam,
Newburgh Dam.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are once again rising to a
secondary crest Friday into Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will
be falling,  currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5
feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Wednesday March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at
Shawneetown,
Golconda,
Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam,
Newburgh Dam.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are once again rising to a
secondary crest Friday into Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will
be falling,  currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY, MARCH 17...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 38.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.1
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 17.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Henderson County Girls Fall Late in Sweet 16's

  • 0
Henderson County Girls Basketball
Joe Downs

A tight game turned in the final minutes on an injury to star guard Kaytlan Kemp, as the Henderson County girls fell to Franklin County in heartbreaking fashion, 46-43, in the Kentucky Sweet 16's Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Kemp, a senior point guard and the Lady Colonels best ball handler, took a charge midway through the fourth quarter. While falling to the floor, Kemp appeared to hit the back of her head against the hardwood. The hit left her sprawled out on the court, forcing her to leave the game, and the Henderson County offense never recovered. Franklin County took the lead at free throw line and never looked back.

The Lady Colonels, who were led in scoring by Mallory Veal's 13 points, finish the season with a record of 24-5.

Recommended for you