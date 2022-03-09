Henderson County Girls Look to Go Far in Kentucky Sweet 16

To say that the Henderson County girls basketball team is a Sweet 16 frequent flyer would be an understatement, as the Lady Colonels are set to make their 18th appearance in Lexington Wednesday night.
Like the 17 Sweet 16 teams that came before them, this Henderson County squad features strong outside shooting, averaging nearly 40 percent from the season from beyond that arc, highlighted by sharp shooter Graci Risley.
"Graci, I think she's second in the state now with 3 point shots made and field goal percentage," says Henderson County head coach Jeff Haile. "Like 34.5 percent, so that's pretty solid. You have someone like that, who's always a threat for the other team to handle. She is our best shooter."
When the long range shooting falters, as it did against Madisonville-North Hopkins last week in the region semis, the Lady Colonels can turn to their tower of power, Jarie Thomas, allowing the team to grind to victory.
"Definitely, if we aren't hitting our shots", says Thomas, "we can get lay-ups inside with Kaytlan driving and me posting up. And if they crowd the lane, we can kick it out to our shooters for the 3. So, it works out."
However what sets this squad apart is it's defensive prowess. Henderson County's high energy attack has allowed an average of just over 35 points per game.
"Our number one strength is our defense," says Haile. "We get after people pretty well. We press people a lot, up and down the floor. We try to get that kind of game going where we can people down a little bit, try to stay close. That's kind of where it starts for us, especially this year."
"Now comes their opening round opponent, Franklin County, which will present a particularly tall task Wednesday night in Lexington.
"Because they're big", says Kaytlyn Kemp, "they're not as quick as us. So I'm hoping that our defensive pressure can get to them. We can try to speed them up a little bit. Cause some turnovers that can lead to some easy baskets for us."