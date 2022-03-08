Henderson County Girls Prepare for Return to Sweet 16

The Henderson County girls basketball team have followed a well-worn path to Rupp Arena and the Kentucky Sweet 16's.
The Lady Colonels have punched their ticket to the Blugrass State's ultimate tournament for the fourth straight season, rolling through the 2nd Region with rousing victories over Christian County, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Webster county for the crown.
Winners of 17-straight, longtime head coach Jeff Haile's squad rolls into Rupp tomorrow night with the confidence of a team that's been-there and done-that.
"We've been to the Final Four four or five times", says Henderson County head coach Jeff Haile, "we just have not been able to get over the hump to get into the final game or get a chance at it. I've probably had five or six teams I felt like had a chance to win a championship. Things just didn't work out. We went cold. The other team just out-played us."
"We know we've been there a few times before so the nervous isn't there as much anymore," says Henderson County junior forward Jarie Thomas. "Last year, we made it to the Final Four and we were so close. So, hopefully, this year we're trying to win the championship and make school history."
"We just need to be focused," says Henderson County senior guard Kaytlan Kemp. "We just need to continue to do what we've been doing.
Everybody has to step up their game just a little bit, because it easy the Sweet 16. Anything can happen. If we just play well as a team and we all stay focused on the goal that we do have as a team, we should do well."
The Lady Colonels will face a tough test in their Sweet 16 opener Wednesday night, as they go up against Franklin County in the primetime game at Rupp. Tip off is set for 7:30 central time.