Henderson County Girls Prepare for Return to Sweet 16's

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.Below J.T. Myers Dam, the Ohio River is slowly falling, with some
points remaining in flood well into next week. From J.T. Myers Dam
and upriver, points are forecast to have a secondary crest, lasting
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
MARCH 17...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 38.5 feet
tonight, then rise to a crest of 40.7 feet late Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March
17.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Henderson County Girls Prepare for Return to Sweet 16's

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson County Girls Basketball
Joe Downs

The Henderson County girls basketball team have followed a well-worn path to Rupp Arena and the Kentucky Sweet 16's.

The Lady Colonels have punched their ticket to the Blugrass State's ultimate tournament for the fourth straight season, rolling through the 2nd Region with rousing victories over Christian County, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Webster county for the crown.

Winners of 17-straight, longtime head coach Jeff Haile's squad rolls into Rupp tomorrow night with the confidence of a team that's been-there and done-that.

"We've been to the Final Four four or five times", says Henderson County head coach Jeff Haile, "we just have not been able to get over the hump to get into the final game or get a chance at it. I've probably had five or six teams I felt like had a chance to win a championship. Things just didn't work out. We went cold. The other team just out-played us."

"We know we've been there a few times before so the nervous isn't there as much anymore," says Henderson County junior forward Jarie Thomas. "Last year, we made it to the Final Four and we were so close. So, hopefully, this year we're trying to win the championship and make school history."

"We just need to be focused," says Henderson County senior guard Kaytlan Kemp. "We just need to continue to do what we've been doing.

Everybody has to step up their game just a little bit, because it easy the Sweet 16. Anything can happen. If we just play well as a team and we all stay focused on the goal that we do have as a team, we should do well."

The Lady Colonels will face a tough test in their Sweet 16 opener Wednesday night, as they go up against Franklin County in the primetime game at Rupp. Tip off is set for 7:30 central time.

