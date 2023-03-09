 Skip to main content
Henderson County girls win 2-OT thriller to advance to Elite Eight

Henderson County Colonels
Joe Downs

The Henderson County girls basketball team battled from a 4-point first half deficit to force overtime, then finally beat Simon Kenton in double overtime 56-54 in the Kentucky Sweet 16's Thursday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The Lady Colonels were led by senior forward Jarie Thomas, who tallied a game high 19 points, while 7 for 7 from the free throw line. Sophomore Shalyn Sprinkles and senior Graci Risley hit key 3-pointers late, as well.

Henderson County will face Mercy in the Elite Eight Friday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm central time.

