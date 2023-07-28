Henderson County High School announces new head baseball coach

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Henderson County High School is introducing the community to its new head baseball coach.
The school announced Ted Thompson as the new head coach for the Henderson County Colonels Baseball team on Thursday.
Thompson is a Vincennes University grad with over 29 years of coaching experience at all levels.
Thompson has professionally scouted for the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates and has been the Head Baseball coach at Tecumseh High School since 2017.
Thompson and his wife Sheri have four children and are looking forward to being a part of the Henderson community. “I am extremely excited and humbled by the opportunity that the administration and athletic director have given me at Henderson County High School. I am looking forward to getting started," Thompson shares.
Henderson County High School Athletic Director Mark Andrews noted, “The Henderson County High School baseball team has a great tradition and we strongly believe that Coach Thompson is the right choice to develop the players and take the program to the next level.”