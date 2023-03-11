Henderson County's season comes to end in Final Four

The Henderson County girls basketball team fought hard to reach the Kentucky Final Four, however the Lady Colonels finally ran into an obstacle they couldn't overcome, falling to McCracken County 57-40 at Rupp Arena in Lexington Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Colonels were led by senior forward Jarie Thomas, who tallied 17 points and 7 rebounds. Senior guards Mallorie Veal and Graci Risley chipped in with 8 and 7 points apiece.
The Mustangs were led by Claire Johnson's game-high 25 points and 5 rebounds, while Destiny Thomas added 17 points and 5 rebounds.
Henderson County ends the season with a record of 28-4. McCracken County improved to 34-2. The Mustangs would go onto lose to top ranked Sacred Heart in the Kentucky state title game, 68-53.