High school football beating the heat

Mater Dei High School wrapped up their summer camp this morning and now prepare for Fall practices to begin.
With the heat sweeping through the tri-state, Head Coach Mike Goebel and his staff have been holding practices in the early morning hours so the team isn't practicing during the hottest parts of the day.
The coaching staff has been emphasizing the need to stay hydrated and are making sure players are continually drinking water the night before, during and after practice.
"We do push very strongly the idea of hydration and it doesn't start when you get out here in the morning," says Coach Goebel. "But it's a process that they got to continually stay hydrated and get proper rest and sleep. Sometimes they are not hungry but because of the heat, they've got to have the proper nutrition as well."
Fall practices for all Indiana high schools begin August 1st.