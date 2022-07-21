 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

High school football beating the heat

Mater Dei High School wrapped up their summer camp this morning and now prepare for Fall practices to begin. 

With the heat sweeping through the tri-state, Head Coach Mike Goebel and his staff have been holding practices in the early morning hours so the team isn't practicing during the hottest parts of the day. 

The coaching staff has been emphasizing the need to stay hydrated and are making sure players are continually drinking water the night before, during and after practice. 

"We do push very strongly the idea of hydration and it doesn't start when you get out here in the morning," says Coach Goebel. "But it's a process that they got to continually stay hydrated and get proper rest and sleep. Sometimes they are not hungry but because of the heat, they've got to have the proper nutrition as well."

Fall practices for all Indiana high schools begin August 1st. 

