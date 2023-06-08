 Skip to main content
North Posey softball seeks redemption, perfection on 2-A state title game

  • Updated
  • 0
North Posey Softball Sullivan
Joe Downs

North Posey softball out for redemption, perfection

A state championship loss has fueled a season in pursuit of perfection, and now the North Posey softball team is on the precipice of achieving their avowed goal, a flawless record, and more importantly, Indiana high school's ultimate prize.

"It feels amazing," exclaims North Posey senior right fielder Maddy Olander.

"It's awesome, really," says North Posey senior pitcher Erin Hoehn.

28 opponents have learned the hard way that neither tough pitching, nor clutch hitting, nor stellar defense will stop this North Posey softball team from making its appointed rounds, that being a return to the 2-A state title game. However that was put to the ultimate test in last Saturday's semi-state semifinal. A war of attrition that the Vikings finally won 2-1 in 12 innings.

"Never say die," says North Posey softball head coach Gary Gentil. "They'll fight for every ounce they can get and every step they can get. We knew that from this group. They all have that same mentality. Never say die."

"They had a great pitcher on the other side and it was definitely a pitching battle," says Hoehn. "It was just who can put the ball in play first and just get the runner to score first. It was definitely hot. That kind of took a toll on most of us, but it was just the team that could stay up the longest."

"We've had multiple games that we've had to play extra innings," says Olander. "You can still that we have enough energy to do another four innings after that. It says a lot about how hard we work at practice and how we can take that to the field."

Fueling that energy, especially for the seniors, is the last loss this team suffer, a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Eastside in this very same 2-A title game one year ago.

"Going back to the hotel and going to hug your friends and family, expecting a different outcome," says Olander. "It was just devastating. We knew that we had to be better this year. It's our last year. This is all we've got, so we wanted to put everything out on the field."

"Remember what we did," says Gentil. "Remember everything that went on. Let's go try to finish this one this year. These two years, back to back, that says a lot for our program. We want to go try to finish it for our community."

And speaking of the community, no story about the North Posey softball team would be complete without mentioning Viking Nation.

"We have such great fans," says Hoehn. "They follow us. They support us. They're willing to go all the way up to state, four hours away. They'll just pack the stands. They're awesome supporters and I'm so thankful to be a part of it."

"Our fan base is extraordinary," says Olander. "We were far away. Forest Park. or even Sullivan, we had a huge fan group. It just really shows how the people in the community care about us. It gives us energy."

And no doubt Viking Nation will be a long for the ride again this Friday, when North Posey takes on a tough squad from Andrean, with the hope of sitting a crown upon this senior class' great three year run.

"It would mean the World", says Hoehn, "because that we've put in a lot of work and we got to make it to the last game of the season, and that was our goal."

"It would make everything worth it," says Olander. "I'm so honored to be a part of this senior class winning that state title would be the cherry on top of the cake."

