...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Hoehn leads North Posey to 2-A softball state title

NORTH POSEY STATE CHAMPIONS
Joe Downs

West Lafayette, IN(WEVV) - Erin Hoehn closed out a historic year for North Posey softball, leading the Vikings to a thrilling walk-off 3-0 victory over Andrean in the 2-A state title game at Bittinger Stadium on the campus on the Purdue University Friday afternoon.

Hoehn was stellar in the circle, as the senior pitcher set the state championship record with 16 strikeouts, while no-hitting the potent 59ers line-up.

However, the game remained scoreless going into the bottom of the seventh and final inning. That's when Hoehn capped off a fairy tale season with a fairy tale ending, ending the game with a walk-off 3-run home run.

The victory, coming exactly one year after the Vikings fell 2-1 to South Central in this very same championship game, puts a beautiful bow on a perfect 29-0 season for North Posey. 

