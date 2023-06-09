Hoehn leads North Posey to 2-A softball state title

West Lafayette, IN(WEVV) - Erin Hoehn closed out a historic year for North Posey softball, leading the Vikings to a thrilling walk-off 3-0 victory over Andrean in the 2-A state title game at Bittinger Stadium on the campus on the Purdue University Friday afternoon.
Hoehn was stellar in the circle, as the senior pitcher set the state championship record with 16 strikeouts, while no-hitting the potent 59ers line-up.
However, the game remained scoreless going into the bottom of the seventh and final inning. That's when Hoehn capped off a fairy tale season with a fairy tale ending, ending the game with a walk-off 3-run home run.
The victory, coming exactly one year after the Vikings fell 2-1 to South Central in this very same championship game, puts a beautiful bow on a perfect 29-0 season for North Posey.