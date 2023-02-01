Hot start can't save Aces from dropping 11th straight

After opening the game on a 12-2 run, the University of Evansville men's basketball team appeared to set to end their losing streak and earn their first Missouri Valley Conference win of the season. However, a second half tear by Indiana State buried Aces' hope, as they fell 83-65 at the Ford Center in Evansville Wednesday night.
UE was led by junior forward Yacine Toumi's 19 points. Redshirt senior Kenny Strawbridge Jr. was the only other Aces to score in double digits with 17 points.
Evansville drops to 4-20 on the season and 0-13 in the MVC.
The Aces are back in action Saturday, when they head up to the Windy City to face the University of Illinois-Chicago.