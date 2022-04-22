Inaugural Indiana Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies set for May 13-14

We're now just three weeks away from one of the biggest sports events to hit the Tri-State in quite some time, as the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame is set to hold it's inaugural induction ceremony.
In fact, due to the COVID epidemic, three classes will be going in. Most of the inductees have made there mark on both the Hoosier state as well as the world sports scene. Names like Larry Bird, Bobby Knight and Evansville's own gold medalist Lilly King.
Those who will be in attendence include legendary pitcher and Terre Haute native Tommy John, Evansville natives major league pitcher Andy Benes and retired NFL linebacker Scott Studwell, Indiana University hoops hero from the 1976 unbeaten team Kent Benson to name a few.
The hall's president and CEO Tim Turpin says the weekend of May 13th and 14th at the Old National Events Plaza is setting up to be a special one for the area.
"We've got twelve Hoosier legends doing a speaking engagement on Friday night," says Turpin. "We've got some awesome stuff in the silent auction. We've got a Bo Jackson signed football, Luka Doncic signed basketball. We've even got a Mark Cuban signed basketball. Those are very rare. We're looking at having over a thousand people here, a big sports memorbilia auction. Listen to these twelve Hoosier greats tell their stories. They'll be a VIP party afterwards for all the Indiana Sports Hall of Famers."
For tickets or more information on both events go to the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame's website, inshof.com, or call Tim Turpin at 812-430-2725 ...
Proceeds will be used to purchase a permanent home for Indiana Sports Hall of Fame, Greater Evansville Sports Hall of Fame and National Semi-Pro Hall of Fame.