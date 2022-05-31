 Skip to main content
Indiana high school regional softball round-up

  • Updated
  • 0
Castle Softball
Joe Downs

Five local high school squad took the diamond Tuesday night, looking to punch their ticket to Indiana semi-states.

In 4-A, Castle fell to a touch team from Bedford North Lawrence, 8-1 at Lockyear Field in Newburgh.

In 3-A, Pike Central earned it's first regional title since 1990, beating Heritage Hills, 9-3 in Lincoln City.

In 2-A, North Posey continued it's super season, no-hitting Linton-Stockton 8-0 in Poseyville, winning their first regional crown since 2010.

And in 1-A, Tecumseh jumped out to a quick lead on Barr-Reeve and never looked back, rolling to a 6-0 victory in Lynnville.

