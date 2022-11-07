Indianapolis Colts 'part ways' with head coach Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with their head coach.
A short statement shared by the team on Monday said:
"The Colts on Monday parted ways with head coach Frank Reich."
Reich was hired by the Colts in February of 2018. Since taking over the team, he had a record of 40-34-1, including 3-5-1 this season before being fired.
The Colts have not named an Interim Head Coach ahead of this Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
No other details on the Colts' separation with Reich were immediately released.
This is a developing story.