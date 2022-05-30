Jasper edges Castle in 4A Sectional Championship

In an instant classic, Jasper edged Castle in the Indiana 4A Sectional Championship Game 5-3 in extra innings Monday afternoon at Bosse Field in Evansville.
Down to their last at-bat, the Knights scraped across two runs, tying the game at 3, sending it to extra innings.
However, with the bases loaded and two outs, Ben Henke delivered the eventual game-winning 2-run single.
The Wildcats were led by senior pitcher Connor Foley, who struck out ten in seven innings of work.
Jasper will face New Albany Saturday at home in the 4A Regional Semifinals at 11 am ET.