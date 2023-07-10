Kentuckians can start betting on sports in less than 60 days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEVV) — Residents around the Bluegrass State will soon be able to make their first-ever sports bets in the state.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and lawmakers Monday to announce that Kentuckians will be able to make their first-ever sports bets in Kentucky in less than 60 days.
The announcement followed Monday's Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting, where members unanimously approved emergency administrative regulations that will govern sports wagering.
The Governor then immediately signed the regulations at the Red Mile, a gaming and racing venue that is eligible to apply to be a sports betting location.
Other facilities that are eligible to apply to be a sports betting location include Ellis Park in Henderson, and the Ellis Park location that will be coming soon in Owensboro.
Starting Tuesday, July 11, each of Kentucky’s licensed horseracing facilities can apply for a retail sportsbook at their main location or at a licensed satellite location. The state anticipates that each facility will open a retail location, and many will be ready to launch Sept. 7.
The governor says that retail locations are then set to open Thursday, Sept. 7, just in time for the NFL kick-off, tailgating, and the college football season, followed by mobile applications Thursday, Sept. 28.