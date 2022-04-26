 Skip to main content
Kentucky Wesleyan keeps the bad times rolling for Southern Indiana

University of Southern Indiana Baseball could not hold off Kentucky Wesleyan College Tuesday evening, falling 11-7, at the USI Baseball Field. The Screaming Eagles go to 15-26 overall, while the Panthers are 18-24.

 

USI spotted KWC a 3-0 lead to start the contest before exploding for six unanswered runs for a 6-3 advantage. The Eagles started scoring in their half of the first inning when senior shortstop Ethan Hunter hit a two-run blast to cut the deficit to 3-2.

 

The round-tripper was Hunter's third home run of the season and 17th of his career. The 17 home runs is tied for 10th all-time in USI history.

 

The Eagles knotted the game, 3-3, in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by junior center fielder Evan Kahre before taking the lead, 6-3, with a three-run eruption in the third.

 

USI sophomore first baseman Michael Conner kicked off the scoring in the third with an RBI-single for the Eagles' fourth tally of the game. Sophomore designated hitter Daniel Lopez highlighted the frame with a two-run triple off the left field wall to post the fifth and sixth runs.

 

After KWC closed the gap with a tally in the fourth, the Eagles regained the three-run advantage, 7-4, with a tally in the fifth when Lopez crossed the plate on an RBI-triple by sophomore third baseman Tyler Wheeler.

 

The Panthers, however, were not done, rallying to close the gap with a pair of runs in the sixth and took the lead for good, 11-7, with a five-run eighth. KWC would strand three Eagles on base in the final two innings to get the win.

 

On the mound, freshman right-hander Tyler Hutson took the loss in relief. Hutson (1-2) allowed two runs on one hit and two walks, while striking out one.

