Korn Ferry Tour Championship final round concludes

The final round of the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship came to a close on Sunday with Justin Suh winning the tournament with a score of 21-under par.
Twenty-five players received their PGA Tour cards at the conclusion of the tournament and they will now prepare for their debuts at the first PGA Tour event in two weeks.
"Try to keep myself in the moment and tried to play good golf each day that comes and now that golf is over and I get to really revel in it and enjoy it," says Philip Knowles, one of the golfers to receive his tour card. "It's a lifelong achievement you dream as a kid to grow up and play on the PGA Tour and now that's going to be a dream come true in a week and a half."
The PGA Tour kicks off their season in two weeks in Napa, California at the Fortinet Championship.